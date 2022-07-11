CATS hosting job fair to fill operator vacancies amid mass absences

CATS is hosting a job fair to hire new bus drivers amid mass absences impacting routes and travel times in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System will hold a job fair this week for bus drivers amid mass absences impacting routes and travel times in Charlotte.

The job fair will be held at the CATS bus garage on South Tryon Street on July 12, 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Parking will be available on the first-floor visitor area at the garage. Interested applicants can also use CATS routes 2 and 16 for a free ride to the job fair.

Attendees will learn about open positions with CATS, participate in on-site interviews and get information about the benefits offered. People can also apply online for open positions by clicking here.

CATS has been facing staffing issues in recent weeks, with dozens of drivers being absent on a daily basis. At one point, more than 100 operators missed work in a single day.

“It’s frustrating," Laela, a bus rider, said. "Some people have to get to work and they have to call their managers and tell them they are going to be late."

She takes the bus to work and sometimes waits anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes for a bus to come. There are times when the bus doesn’t show up at all.

CEO John Lewis said last month there's a glaring issue with drivers' contracts, allowing too many absences. He said right now on a normal week, CATS has more than negative-30 drivers available.

There is currently talk of raising pay for drivers to the highest in CATS history, and Lewis said the organization is also looking at four-day work weeks, flexible schedules and other incentives to raise employee morale. He said CATS could make a short-term fix by limiting rides and stops on weekends, using fewer employees and allowing the system to catch up on job vacancies.