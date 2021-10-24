Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library offers job-seeking tools

All 20 branches of the library offer access to jobs and job-seeking tools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Going to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library is about being so much more than just a place to come read, listen to music and surf the net.

"So, a big foundational principle of the library is that we act as a connector for our community," Tanya Lewis explained.

Lewis is an adult librarian at the Sugar Creek Branch of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.

She said the library wants to do whatever it can to build a stronger community, by getting people better equipped in the ever-changing job market.

"And that is really a hub to allow you to connect to a lot of our resources," Lewis said. "We have job health-related events, we have a job board, we have an online tool, which is the resume builder that is free."

All 20 branches offer access to jobs, but it doesn't stop lewis says staff is always willing to help those who may need help polishing up their skills and or resumes.

"It actually helps job seekers in a variety of ways," Lewis said. "For one, there is some online training around how to effectively do online job searches. But even beyond that, this tool allows you to take assessments to identify where you are with your computer skills."

And the best part, Lewis said, is that valuable services, like the Northstar Digital Literacy Resource, won't cost the user anything, except time and effort.

"If you click on resources and go to A-to-Z list, you'll see Northstar and you can sign up for a learner account and get started," Lewis explained. Or, as I mentioned earlier, you can just stop by a branch and we're happy to help you with our computers and get you started on Northstar."

