CMS hiring full- and part-time bus drivers

Starting pay for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus drivers is $15.75 an hour and part-time drivers will receive benefits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be hosting a hiring event for bus drivers on Wednesday, June 16.

The district is looking for full-time and part-time drivers with a starting pay of $15.75 an hour. All drivers, including part-time employees, are eligible to receive benefits.

Wednesday's event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Northpointe Bus Lot on Northpointe Industrial Boulevard in north Charlotte.

CMS Transportation is the largest transportation district in North Carolina and is one of the 10 largest transportation departments in the nation.

CMS is also looking for teachers, food service personnel and support staff workers for its Camp CMS event that began this week. The district told WCNC Charlotte earlier this month they planned to hire more than 2,300 teachers for Camp CMS.

CMS is offering teachers a $1,200 bonus for three weeks or a $2,500 bonus for six weeks, in addition to a teacher’s regular state rate of pay.

