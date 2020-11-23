Need a job? App helps connect workers with opportunities

Those looking for employment can connect on 'My Work Choice' to find flexible jobs, even as the seasonal job landscape changes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The national unemployment rate is hovering around 6.9% but the rate is much lower in North Carolina -- around 3.9%.

Beyond the improving unemployment numbers in the Carolinas, jobs are seemingly plentiful in Charlotte and the hours can be super flexible, according to experts.

Tana Greene, who runs My Work Choice, connects people with jobs by having them join a "work community." She touted jobs that are flexible and pay about $15 to $17 an hour.

“You can pick the shift, and you can pick the place, it’s that easy,” Greene said.

But where are those jobs?

“These jobs exist in packaging, manufacturing, distribution, these are positions with a lot of flexibility," Greene said. "Companies have realized people are struggling with working at home, kids school at home, so with all that, how do you work a 40-hour workweek?"

As of Monday, 750 of these types of jobs are open. Greene has an app called "My Work Choice," which she says helps people connect to the right job with the right flexibility for their current life.

However, the seasonal retail jobs of years past may not be there because the world is changing.

“Some retail hiring is down 38% while e-commerce jobs are up,” Greene said.