Charlotte Water hiring in all departments

Charlotte Water is looking to fill a variety of positions in all departments. Some openings include hiring bonuses of up to $2,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Water is recruiting to fill a variety of open positions in all of its departments with hiring bonuses up to $2,000 for some vacancies.

Charlotte Water announced it is looking to fill openings in its engineering, construction, environmental management, field operations and customer services departments. Every Wednesday, Charlotte Water holds open interviews from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for utility technicians. All applicants must have a valid driver's license and vaccination card.

Hiring bonuses of up to $2,000 are being offered for the following openings:

Equipment operations

Utilities technicians

Water service technicians

Labor crew chiefs

Treatment plant operators

Treatment plant mechanics

Treatment plant electricians

Construction inspectors

Interested applicants can click here to learn more about each position. The link includes specific openings and directions to apply online through the city of Charlotte's job portal. Charlotte Water encourages applicants to apply online, but applications may also be done in person at recruiting events.

The city of Charlotte is also looking for sanitation workers. The city will hold open interviews on April 12, April 26, May 10 and May 24. Pay starts at $20.49 an hour with a $1,000 sign-on bonus.