Charlotte Douglas Airport holding career workshop for veterans

Veterans will get tools to translate military experience to jobs at the airport that match their experiences.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterans who may be interested in working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can soon join a free career workshop series to potentially connect them with available jobs.

Registration is now open with Edge4Vets for two 90-minute Zoom sessions happening in October. The sessions are set for Thursday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 20, running from 1-2:30 p.m. each day. Veterans, National Guard members, transitioning military service personnel, and their spouses are encouraged to sign up.

Both Zoom sessions aim to help job-seekers translate their skills used in the military and leadership experiences into tools to get hired. After completing the series, participants will be able to talk to airport human resources representatives about jobs that match those skills.

“This program is a great fit for the airport that will only strengthen our workforce,” said Haley Gentry, airport CEO and aviation director. “CLT has a proven track record of veterans who have thrived as employees and made valuable contributions to our operations. We look forward to more of those success stories at Charlotte Douglas.”

A news release from the airport notes the Edge4Vets program is offered by the Human Resiliency Institute at Fordham University in New York. The program has been implemented in eight states in the U.S. since debuting in 2011. The release said more than 2,500 veterans and service personnel have completed the program and are now working in a variety of industries, including banking, pharmaceuticals, media, and in eight other airports throughout the country.