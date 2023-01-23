Here's what you need to know about the CMS hiring fair

The fair will showcase available positions in transportation, school nutrition services, warehouse services and maintenance and custodial services.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an operations career fair on Jan. 25 at Barnette Elementary School.

Full and part-time positions will be available for non-instructional staff. Those interested in applying will need to complete an employment application on-site. Operations representatives will also be available to answer any questions. Visit www.cms.k12.nc.us to apply online.

