Eli Lilly to invest $1 billion in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Eli Lilly and Company, a global healthcare and biopharmaceutical company, plans to invest $1 billion and create nearly 600 new jobs in Cabarrus County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday.

The company announced that it will build a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Concord.

"Lilly’s choice brings more good jobs to North Carolina from one of our most important industries,” Governor Cooper said. “North Carolina has become a premier hub for the world, thanks to our exceptional workforce and commitment to education.”

The new facility in Concord will utilize the latest technology to manufacture parenteral (or injectable) products and devices and increase the company’s manufacturing capacity.

"Lilly is entering an exciting period of growth and we are committed to delivering innovative medicines to patients around the world,” Edgardo Hernandez, senior vice president and president, Lilly Manufacturing Operations, said. "Expanding our manufacturing footprint in North Carolina enables us to continue to produce today’s medicines while providing additional capacity to manufacture the medicines of tomorrow. We are pleased to again partner with North Carolina to bring jobs to American workers and provide more medicines that patients need to address health challenges.”