Furniture company to add new production facility and 90 new jobs in Catawba County

CATAWBA, N.C. — Sherrill Furniture, a high-end furniture manufacturer, will create 90 new jobs in Catawba County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday.

The company will invest $2.9 million to open a new custom upholstery production facility in Conover.

“The furniture capital of the world is growing,” Governor Cooper said. “North Carolina companies like Sherrill Furniture understand the advantages of doing business in our state and we’re grateful for their contributions to our communities and our economy."

Founded in Catawba County in 1945, Sherrill Furniture Company has maintained its legacy of manufacturing custom furniture in America for more than 75 years.

“Backlogs within the furniture industry are at an all-time high,” Thad Monroe, President of Sherrill Furniture Company, said. “We are 100% focused on substantially reducing lead times for our customers and are willing to invest heavily to more quickly fulfill orders of our USA-made products. We appreciate the support and partnership we have received at the state and local levels to ensure this same goal.”

While salaries will vary based on position, the average wage for all the new jobs will exceed the Catawba County average wage of $43,920. The total payroll impact for the region is expected to reach more than $3.9 million.

