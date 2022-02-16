Gaston County holding career expo next week

If you submit a resume, fill out a job application, or complete an interest form, Venture Church will buy a meal of your choice at any of the trucks.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Venture Church in Gaston County announced that they will hold a career expo fair next Wednesday.

The church said they saw a need in the community for employees and figured the expo would be a way to help local businesses.

The career expo will be held at Venture Church on Feb. 23. Those interested in attending can drop by anytime between 3:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.

According to event organizers, Torres Taqueria and SkyView 22 food trucks will be on-site. If you submit a resume, fill out a job application, or complete an interest form at any of the participating businesses, Venture Church will buy a meal of your choice at any of the trucks.

Entry-level jobs all the way to upper-level management jobs will all be available.

Come 'IDENTIFY' your new career with the Gastonia Police Department! Visit https://fb.me/e/2PgMme3HW for more information! February 23rd from 3:00-8:00 PM at the #2022DareToVentureCareerExpo Posted by Venture on Monday, February 14, 2022

TSA

SC Johnson, Sonitrol

Cintas

Rankin Components

CaroMont Health

Rochling

Gaston County Government

Gardner-Webb University

Mannington Mills

Personnel Services Unlimited

HTI, Price Brothers

84 Lumber

Charlotte Dentistry

Gaston College

FleetNet

The Gastonia Police Department

The Boys

Girls Club of America

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts