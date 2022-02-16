Gaston County holding career expo next week

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Venture Church in Gaston County announced that they will hold a career expo fair next Wednesday.
The church said they saw a need in the community for employees and figured the expo would be a way to help local businesses.
The career expo will be held at Venture Church on Feb. 23. Those interested in attending can drop by anytime between 3:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.
According to event organizers, Torres Taqueria and SkyView 22 food trucks will be on-site. If you submit a resume, fill out a job application, or complete an interest form at any of the participating businesses, Venture Church will buy a meal of your choice at any of the trucks.
Entry-level jobs all the way to upper-level management jobs will all be available.
- TSA
- SC Johnson, Sonitrol
- Cintas
- Rankin Components
- CaroMont Health
- Rochling
- Gaston County Government
- Gardner-Webb University
- Mannington Mills
- Personnel Services Unlimited
- HTI, Price Brothers
- 84 Lumber
- Charlotte Dentistry
- Gaston College
- FleetNet
- The Gastonia Police Department
- The Boys
- Girls Club of America
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.