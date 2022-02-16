x
Gaston County holding career expo next week

If you submit a resume, fill out a job application, or complete an interest form, Venture Church will buy a meal of your choice at any of the trucks.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Venture Church in Gaston County announced that they will hold a career expo fair next Wednesday.

The church said they saw a need in the community for employees and figured the expo would be a way to help local businesses. 

The career expo will be held at Venture Church on Feb. 23. Those interested in attending can drop by anytime between 3:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.

According to event organizers, Torres Taqueria and SkyView 22 food trucks will be on-site. If you submit a resume, fill out a job application, or complete an interest form at any of the participating businesses, Venture Church will buy a meal of your choice at any of the trucks.

Entry-level jobs all the way to upper-level management jobs will all be available.

Come 'IDENTIFY' your new career with the Gastonia Police Department! Visit https://fb.me/e/2PgMme3HW for more information! February 23rd from 3:00-8:00 PM at the #2022DareToVentureCareerExpo

Posted by Venture on Monday, February 14, 2022

Participating companies:

  • TSA
  • SC Johnson, Sonitrol
  • Cintas
  •  Rankin Components
  • CaroMont Health
  • Rochling
  • Gaston County Government
  • Gardner-Webb University
  •  Mannington Mills
  • Personnel Services Unlimited
  •  HTI, Price Brothers
  •  84 Lumber
  •  Charlotte Dentistry
  • Gaston College
  • FleetNet
  • The Gastonia Police Department
  •  The Boys
  •  Girls Club of America

Click here to register your company.

