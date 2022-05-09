Great Wolf Lodge to hire 2,000 nationwide

At their Concord location outside Charlotte, the in-person job fair will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. the resort, which is located at 10175 Weddington Road.

CONCORD, N.C. — Great Wolf Lodge, which operates 18 indoor water parks and resorts nationwide, will hold a job fair Tuesday to fill more than 2,000 jobs across all their locations.

The company said they are hiring for all positions, including lifeguard, housekeeping, and food and beverage roles. Benefits for employees include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. Benefits also include retirement 401K with match, and paid time off.

Those interested in interviewing for a job opening are encouraged to make an appointment by testing "Greatwolf" to 25000.

Great Wolf Lodge has locations in:

Anaheim, CA

Bloomington, MN

Colorado Springs, CO

Concord, NC

Fitchburg, MA

Grand Mound, WA

Grapevine, TX

Gurnee, IL

Kansas City, KS

LaGrange, GA

Manteca, CA

Mason, OH

Niagara Falls, ON

Perryville, MD (Opening in 2023)

Pocono Mountains, PA

Sandusky, OH

Scottsdale, AZ

Traverse City, MI

Williamsburg, VA

Wisconsin Dells, WI