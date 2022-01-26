x
Jobs

Are you interested in becoming an NC State Trooper?

Troop H, District 5 will be hosting an applicant recruitment session on Feb. 3.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you interested in becoming a North Carolina State Trooper

On Feb. 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Troop H, District 5 will be hosting an applicant recruiting session at the Metrolina Regional Transportation Management Center, located at 2327 Tipton Drive Charlotte,  N.C. 28206.

NC State Highway Patrol will identify, interact and inform potential applicants of the application process, training and benefits.

Trooper J. L. Garner, Troop H Recruiter, will be attending this event along with District 5 members to address any questions are concerns that the attendees may have.

All COVID-19 protocols will be enforced to ensure this event is conducted in the safest manner.

 All attendees must RSVP at William.Winchester@ncdps.gov by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 before attending. 

