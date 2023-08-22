USPS to host hiring fair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for a job, The United States Postal Service is looking for you.
The company is trying to add more workers to its fleet. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions are up for grabs.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
If you're interested, USPS is hosting a job fair this Thursday, which will take place at the North Tryon post office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Staff will be at the event to talk about the opportunities, but applications are only accepted online. Click here to apply.
MORE ON WCNC
FREE PODCASTS
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.