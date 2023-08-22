USPS to host hiring fair

The company is trying to add more workers to its fleet. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions are up for grabs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for a job, The United States Postal Service is looking for you.

If you're interested, USPS is hosting a job fair this Thursday, which will take place at the North Tryon post office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff will be at the event to talk about the opportunities, but applications are only accepted online. Click here to apply.

