JW Marriott looking to hire 300 workers for new Uptown Charlotte hotel, restaurant

Monday, the company hosted a networking event. For those looking to apply, the company will have another event Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JW Marriott is looking to hire hundreds of workers for its new luxury hotel and restaurant in Uptown Charlotte. The hotel is on the corner of S College Street and E Stonewall Street.

Monday night, the company hosted a networking event. The company will host another Tuesday night for those interested in applying. The event Tuesday goes from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center. Those interested should RSVP through Eventbrite.

The company said it's looking to add 300 workers, most of whom will work in food and beverage. 

"We're just looking for the greatest hospitality people in Charlotte, people that have a passion," a representative said. "You don't have to know the business, we're ready to teach and show you what needs to be done to be successful so if you're looking for a career, we certainly want to speak."

The new location is set to open in July.

