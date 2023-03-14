Krispy Kreme to layoff 102 workers in Concord

The layoffs are effective May 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — Over one hundred people are expected to lose their jobs when a Krispy Kreme facility closes in Concord.

The location, which employs 102 people at 315 Wilshire Avenue Southwest, notified the state government of its intent to close and lay off employees effective May 11.

Krispy Kreme, with restaurant locations in 28 states and the District of Columbia, is North Carolina-based. It was founded in 1937.

Krispy Kreme filed the require to WARN notice to the North Carolina Department of Commerce showing the factory in Concord plans to lay off more than 100 workers.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, a company must file a WARN notice if they intend to:

Close a plant that affects at least 50 employees during any 30-day period.

Conduct a mass layoff of at least 500 employees, or a layoff impacting between 50-499 employees when that number represents at least one-third of the employer’s workforce.

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts