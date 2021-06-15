Lowe's is hiring Charlotte graduates for stores and skilled trade careers

This is all part of Lowe’s national Generation T movement to rebuild the skilled trades industry and add 100,000 tradespeople to the workforce over the next decade.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe's announced Tuesday that it's looking to hire Charlotte graduates to help fill the skilled trades workforce gap, which is estimated to have 3 million job openings by 2028.

Lowe's said this is a continuation of its effort to hire more than 50,000 store associates this year and offers career advancements at all levels, including through Lowe’s Track to the Trades program, a workforce development initiative that provides career alternatives and company-paid support for more than 1,000 Lowe’s associates annually.

This is all part of Lowe’s national Generation T movement to rebuild the skilled trades industry and add 100,000 tradespeople to the workforce over the next decade.

Hiring details include:

Candidates (18+) can apply on jobs.lowes.com .

Part-time and full-time careers are inclusive of competitive pay for hourly associates and a wide variety of health, welfare and financial benefits to full-time and part-time associates, including health care and insurance benefits, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.

Charlotte Lowe’s locations:

217 IVERSON WAY / CHARLOTTE , NC 28203

1100 CHANCELLOR PARK DR. / CHARLOTTE , NC 28213

8192 SOUTH TRYON STREET / CHARLOTTE , NC 28273

5310 BALLANTYNE COMMONS PARKWAY / CHARLOTTE , NC 28277

2115 MATTHEWS TOWNSHIP PARKWAY / MATTHEWS , NC 28105

8826 ALBEMARLE ROAD / CHARLOTTE , NC 28227