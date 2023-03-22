New processing facility will bring more than 300 new jobs to Chester County

The company will invest at least $1.3 billion and create more than 300 new jobs with this new processing facility.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Albemarle Corporation plans to create a “Mega-Flex” lithium hydroxide processing facility in Chester County.

According to a news release, the company will invest at least $1.3 billion and create more than 300 new jobs with this new processing facility. Its aim is to support the surging demand for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications that use lithium-ion batteries.

The new facility is expected to annually produce approximately 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from multiple sources, with the potential to reach up to 100,000 metric tons.

"Albemarle’s commitment to our state, with its impressive investment of at least $1.3 billion, further proves South Carolina is one of the best places in the country for electric vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers to call home," Gov. Henry McMaster said. "We proudly welcome Albemarle and look forward to seeing their tremendous impact in Chester County and beyond."

Construction is expected to begin in 2024. Those who are interested in joining the Albemarle team should visit the company’s careers page.

