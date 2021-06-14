x
Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Study: Remote workers are less efficient

Study shows more than 20% of employees don't get as much done each day while working from home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study found remote workers put in longer hours, and are less efficient.

The study also found workers spend 30%more time working remotely. And most people say they are spending more time in meetings.

