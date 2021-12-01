UPS hiring hundreds of seasonal workers in Charlotte

UPS is looking to hire over 300 seasonal workers in Charlotte and over 100,000 nationwide as it prepares for increased holiday demand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS is looking to hire more than 300 seasonal employees in Charlotte to support the demand for holiday shipping, with the company looking to hire over 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide.

UPS conducted a survey to find the top reasons for people seeking temporary jobs, with the No. 1 result being people wanting to get ahead or catch up on household expenses. More than one-quarter of people surveyed said they would consider taking on a seasonal job to create an emergency savings fund.

Nearly 3.4 billion parcels are expected to crisscross the country this holiday season, representing an estimated increase of about 400 million compared to last year, said Satish Jindel, from Pennsylvania-based ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping package data.

When cards and letters are included, the U.S. Postal Service said it'll be delivering more than 12 billion items.

"The pandemic is still here. The supply chain is a challenge that's going to impact how people shop and how products move," said Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents more than 200,000 postal workers.

In addition to seasonal employees, UPS is continuing to hire package handlers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers. Anyone interested in applying for a job with UPS can click here for more information.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts