USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday

The Postal Service says it is looking to fill immediate openings in Charlotte. These jobs include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season.

Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon Street, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The job fair is part of the USPS 10-year "Delivering for America" plan.

USPS says it is looking to fill immediate openings and will provide visitors with information about full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. USPS officials will be on-site to answer questions about open positions in Charlotte.

Applications will only be accepted online. Interested individuals can click here to learn more about Postal Service openings in Charlotte.

U.S. Postal Service job requirements are as follows :

18 years or older

Must pass a drug screening and criminal background check

Must be available on weekends and holidays

