USPS hosting Statesville, Conover job fair Thursday

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service will hold job fairs in Statesville and Conover this week, ahead of the holiday season. USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for about full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

USPS Statesville Job Fair will be held at the NC Works Career Center (133 Island Ford Road, Statesville, NC 28625) on Thursday, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

USPS Conover Job Fair will be held at the NC Works Career Center (403 Conover Station, Southeast Conover, NC 28613) Thursday, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Personnel will be on-site each day to provide assistance and answer questions for applicants.

U.S. Postal Service job requirements are as follows :

18 years or older

Must pass a drug screening and criminal background check

Must be available on weekends and holidays

