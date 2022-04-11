USPS hosting Statesville, Conover job fair Thursday

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service will hold job fairs in Statesville and Conover this week, ahead of the holiday season. USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for about full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.
USPS Statesville Job Fair will be held at the NC Works Career Center (133 Island Ford Road, Statesville, NC 28625) on Thursday, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
USPS Conover Job Fair will be held at the NC Works Career Center (403 Conover Station, Southeast Conover, NC 28613) Thursday, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Personnel will be on-site each day to provide assistance and answer questions for applicants.
Applications will only be accepted online. Interested individuals can click here to learn more about Postal Service openings in Statesville and Conover.
U.S. Postal Service job requirements are as follows:
- 18 years or older
- Must pass a drug screening and criminal background check
- Must be available on weekends and holidays
