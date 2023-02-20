x
Jobs

USPS is hosting a job fair in Statesville this Thursday

Those who wish to apply must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service will hold a job fair to fill immediate openings this Thursday in Statesville.

USPS said they will have employees on-site to provide detailed information and answer questions about the open positions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers

Those who wish to apply must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. 

USPS Statesville Job Fair

  • NC Works Career Center
  • 133 Island Ford Road
  • Statesville, NC 28625
  • Feb. 23
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

