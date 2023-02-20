USPS is hosting a job fair in Statesville this Thursday

Those who wish to apply must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service will hold a job fair to fill immediate openings this Thursday in Statesville.

USPS said they will have employees on-site to provide detailed information and answer questions about the open positions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Those who wish to apply must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.

USPS Statesville Job Fair

NC Works Career Center

133 Island Ford Road

Statesville, NC 28625

Feb. 23

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

