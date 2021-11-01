Walmart hiring supply chain workers in NC, average pay is $20 an hour

Walmart is looking to hire hundreds of workers in North Carolina, including two facilities in the Charlotte area.

Supply chain associates are needed, including lift drivers and order-fillers at stores with grocery sections, shipping loaders, diesel technicians, drivers, warehouse workers and power equipment operators. The average worker in these positions is paid $20.37 per hour, Walmart said.

The hiring events will be held Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following Walmart locations:

453 Martin Creek Road, Henderson

1057 Sand Hill Road, Hope Mills

2837 Senator Ralph Scott, Mebane

200 Walmart Drive, Shelby

386 Murdock Road, Troutman

Applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone or visit this link to learn about positions and events near them. All positions are considered full-time and qualify for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, as well as 401(k) and paid time off.

