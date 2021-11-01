x
Walmart hiring supply chain workers in NC, average pay is $20 an hour

Walmart is looking to hire hundreds of workers in North Carolina, including two facilities in the Charlotte area.
Credit: AP
In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, signage is pictured at a Walmart store in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Walmart, currently looking to hire hundreds of workers, will hold five hiring events in North Carolina this week.

Supply chain associates are needed, including lift drivers and order-fillers at stores with grocery sections, shipping loaders, diesel technicians, drivers, warehouse workers and power equipment operators. The average worker in these positions is paid $20.37 per hour, Walmart said.

The hiring events will be held Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following Walmart locations:

  • 453 Martin Creek Road, Henderson
  • 1057 Sand Hill Road, Hope Mills
  • 2837 Senator Ralph Scott, Mebane
  • 200 Walmart Drive, Shelby
  • 386 Murdock Road, Troutman

Applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone or visit this link to learn about positions and events near them. All positions are considered full-time and qualify for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, as well as 401(k) and paid time off. 

