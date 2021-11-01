Walmart hiring supply chain workers in NC, average pay is $20 an hour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Walmart, currently looking to hire hundreds of workers, will hold five hiring events in North Carolina this week.
Supply chain associates are needed, including lift drivers and order-fillers at stores with grocery sections, shipping loaders, diesel technicians, drivers, warehouse workers and power equipment operators. The average worker in these positions is paid $20.37 per hour, Walmart said.
The hiring events will be held Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following Walmart locations:
- 453 Martin Creek Road, Henderson
- 1057 Sand Hill Road, Hope Mills
- 2837 Senator Ralph Scott, Mebane
- 200 Walmart Drive, Shelby
- 386 Murdock Road, Troutman
Applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone or visit this link to learn about positions and events near them. All positions are considered full-time and qualify for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, as well as 401(k) and paid time off.
