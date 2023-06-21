Joey Logano's mixed-use development project approved by Huntersville town council

The multi-use project would provide commercial and residential space with a focus on affordable housing.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A plan to bring more businesses and living space to Huntersville with a NASCAR driver's support has been approved.

The Huntersville Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning proposal on Tuesday from Treenail Development to build a 70-acre mixed-use center near the intersection of Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

The project is receiving financial support from Joey Logano, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who resides in Huntersville. Logano was in attendance to see the measure pass, according to a Treenail representative during the meeting

The "Town 1" project seeks to convert the area west of I-77 near the intersection of Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road from a mostly vacant area to a location for multi-family housing and commercial properties.

Specifically, the project calls for 747 multi-family dwelling units on 19 lots in the area and calls for over 400,000 square feet of commercial space.

Treenail Development first proposed the rezoning project in November 2022 and has assured the project meets the town's requirements for tree saving, falls in line with the Huntersville 2040 plan, and calls for street modifications to handle increased traffic to the area.

One of the few properties already on the site is Clutch Studios, a film production center owned by Logano.

Logano stated in a letter read at a May public hearing about the project that expanding his business in the same area was important to him and he's glad he could latch onto this project.

The Joey Logano Foundation is pledging $500,000 toward ensuring that some of the affordable housing units will be used for foster families and graduates earning 50% of the median income for the next 15 years.