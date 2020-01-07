New CMPD chief to be sworn in Wednesday

Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings will be sworn in, replacing the retiring Kerr Putney, who was CMPD's chief for five years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte will have its first new police chief in five years Wednesday, as Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings will be sworn in as the new Chief of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Jennings will replace Kerr Putney, who retired July 1. Putney's retirement was moved up after the Republican National Convention was moved from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Florida last month. Jennings, who joined CMPD in 1992, will face some of the same problems Putney dealt with during his tenure.

Police departments across the country are in the spotlight after weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. CMPD is among those departments, as a lawsuit was filed by the NAACP against the department for tactics used against peaceful protesters in uptown on June 2.

Jennings also faces an increase in violent and property crimes in Charlotte. Homicides are also up from last year, with 54 in 2020 compared to 52 at this time last year, according to CMPD. While some departments have seen a decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic, homicides continue to happen at an alarming rate in the Queen City, including the recent shootings on Beatties Ford Road.

Jennings knows the challenges CMPD is facing and said he wants to work with the community he serves in order to bridge the gap with trust.