YMCA in NoDa remains open after sale deal fails

Plans to sell the property fell through and the Johnston YMCA will stay open.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans to sell the Johnston YMCA in NoDa to developers fell through, leaving the location's doors open for now.

After 73 years of operation, the branch announced plans in May to sell the $19 million property.

It was expected to close by the end of this year, but said this week it will keep its health and wellness programming going at the location "for the foreseeable future."

The sale was reportedly intended to help the YMCA of Greater Charlotte through financial hardships following covid-19 lockdowns.

"Due to current market conditions, we are no longer under contract with the original developer and continue to explore options for the future of the property that will support us in accomplishing the following: Help our Y improve its financial position, continue to serve the NoDa/north Charlotte community," the YMCA said in a statement about the sale falling through.

WCNC Charlotte reported in August that documents showed the property was meant to become retail space and hundreds of apartment units.

The plan was a blow to many members of the NoDa community, who view the branch as the heart of the neighborhood.



