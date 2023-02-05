Johnston YMCA branch in NoDa set to close after 2023

The doors will remain open and summer programs are unaffected.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte YMCA branch is set to close by the end of the year.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte shared a news release online Tuesday with more details. The release said the Johnston YMCA in NoDa was sold to a developer, and that the Y will no longer operate there after the end of 2023.

This was reportedly done after considering the long-term financial needs of the Y, and leaders said the decision "was extremely difficult for us to make, and we know that many community members will share in our disappointment".

The YMCA says the Johnston branch should still operate through the end of 2023, meaning summer programming will not be affected. Leaders will also work with staff members to consider possible open positions within the organization.

The Greater Charlotte YMCA has faced business changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing branches to figure out how to adapt as memberships were down.

