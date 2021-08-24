Jonas Brothers begin COVID-19 safety measures for upcoming concerts, including Charlotte performance

Starting with their Aug. 27 performance, fans will need to show proof of a negative test or proof of vaccination.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Jonas Brothers are still set to make an appearance in Charlotte on Oct. 12, but fans who want to get into the PNC Music Pavilion will need to work with the band's COVID-19 safety measures to get in and enjoy hits like "Remember This" or "S.O.S".

In a series of tweets Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers announced that the rest of their concerts on the Remember This Tour will see the new requirements starting Aug. 27. Fans will need to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result given within 72 hours of each concert or show proof of vaccination.

As you can imagine, we are SO pumped to be back on the road for the #RememberThisTour and playing shows for you all again feels incredible! It's really important that we all work to keep each other safe, so we have a tour update for you. pic.twitter.com/TKukPN4Dgw — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) August 23, 2021

The band says they believe this is the best thing they can do for fans, crew members, and communities where they will be visiting.

The Jonas Brothers' Charlotte concert is the first of two concerts they will host in the Tar Heel State on the tour. A concert in Raleigh is slated for Oct. 13, the day after the Charlotte performance.

The decision to require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result mirrors similar decisions by other artists and bands. Maroon 5 announced on Aug. 12 that fans attending shows on or after Aug. 16 will need to show the same proof. That decision affected the band's upcoming Charlotte appearance on Sept. 8, also being held at PNC Music Pavilion.