‘It can’t be open season on Black bodies’ | Discussing what’s next in the aftermath of the Derek Chauvin trial

Jonathan Ferrell was shot and killed by a CMPD officer in 2013. Now, his brother says policing and judicial policy change is needed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is a victory to some people, but to others, it’s also a sign of the work still left to be done to help prevent other police killings specifically involving brown and Black people.

Willie Ferrell is the younger brother of Jonathan, a man shot and killed by a CMPD police officer in 2013. The officer in that case was never convicted after a jury was deadlocked in their decision and the judge ruled it a mistrial. But in the death of George Floyd, Willie Ferrell says he had more confidence that justice would be served.

“I was extremely happy for [Floyd’s] family and everybody around the world especially people of color,” Ferrell said.

Yet even in the wake of the Chauvin trial and conviction, there have been several other recent police killings that Ferrell says should stop once and for all.

“Get the understanding that this is someone’s life,” Willie Ferrell said. “I don’t care if you are an officer you should be charged accordingly.”

The U.S. Justice Department announced it would be launching a probe to investigate the practices of the Minneapolis Police Department. Attorney and former judge Yolanda Trotman said this sends a strong message to police departments all across the country.

“It can’t be open season on Black bodies,” Trotman said. “Long gone are the days that you can do that with impunity and hide behind the badge.”

And in order to ensure change and police accountability continues, Trotman said the people must act.

“This is where you start putting pressure on your senators, on your representatives, on your local officials even here in Charlotte to deal with certain ordinances and laws that can keep other things like this from happening in the future.”