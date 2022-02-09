Union County native among 4 killed in Iceland plane crash

Josh Neuman's family issued a statement about his passing on Feb. 7.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — "Do something because you're passionate about it."

Phrases like that were common for Union County native Josh Neuman, according to his family. The skateboarder and social media influencer was among four people that recently passed away when a sightseeing plane crashed into a lake in Iceland.

Neuman was 22 years old. He was on the flight to create content for Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp along with company sponsorship manager Tim Ailngs, Belgian social media influencer Nicola Bellavia and pilot Haraldur Diego. The news was announced on Monday, Feb. 7, days after crews searched for the fallen aircraft in Lake Thingvallavatn.

Union County Public Schools confirmed on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Neuman graduated from Marvin Ridge High School.

"Our condolences are with the Neuman family and all of Josh’s friends and classmates," a spokesperson for the district told WCNC Charlotte.

He was best known for creating one of the the most-watched skateboarding videos on YouTube, where his channel has almost 1.2 million subscribers.

Neuman's family posted a multi-page statement about the passing on his different social media pages.

"In his 22 years on this earth, Josh didn't just live life, he was life, and he lived every day to the fullest extent possible while being kind to everyone. As the world sheds a tear, we should know the he passed doing what he loved," a portion of the family's statement reads.

To all Josh’s supporters, thank you. Every single one of you meant so much to Josh. Please read the Neuman Family’s... Posted by Josh Neuman on Monday, February 7, 2022

According to his website, he was based in Los Angeles after moving from Chapel Hill. He created content since the age of 12.

Funeral arrangements have not been made available to WCNC Charlotte at this time.