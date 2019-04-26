CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several children jumped out of a second-story window to escape a house fire in east Charlotte Friday morning, according to their mother.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire was intentionally set. The property loss was valued at $151,000, officials say.

Charlotte Fire was called to a house fire on Faulconbridge Road a little after 2 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. And the kids were trapped inside, surrounded by fire.

Firefighters said eight kids were in the home, including the woman's 3-month-old grandchild, who suffered a minor burn and was taken to a hospital.

Luckily, the woman's oldest son was home and the family had a plan just in case.

"My son was with a friend of his and they were coming back down the street and he noticed the smoke alarms and when he ran in the house it was all smoky," she said.

With fire on the stairs, there was only one option.

"The kids jumped out of the upstairs window. That was our escape plan, I've always told them it's not that far down, just jump," she said. "Jump and get away from the house."

SBI agents were on the scene all morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

