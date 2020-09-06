Two weeks since George Floyd's death, protests continue in uptown Charlotte

It marks the 11th straight day of demonstrations in Charlotte since George Floyd's death.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two weeks since George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis Police, protesters have gathered in Charlotte for the 11th straight night of demonstrations.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared a video on twitter around 5:30 p.m. showing CMPD Captain Brad Koch appears to be assaulted by protesters outside of the Government Center.

Other than the incident in front of the Government Center, protests and demonstrations in uptown Charlotte Monday have remained largely peaceful.

What follows is real-time updates from protests in Charlotte on Monday, June 8.

Real-Time Protest Updates:

7:35 p.m

A massive, peaceful, crowd has made its way to Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.

7:00 p.m.

A growing crowd has made its way to the front steps of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters.

The group, facing the CMPD headquarters, raised their fists as they read out names of those who have died at the hands of police across the country.

6:40 p.m.

Another group of protesters is marching in uptown Charlotte, on East 4th Street, to meet the group that had gathered outside the government center.

Protesters, carrying signs and chanting "this is what democracy looks like," were led by at least two cars.

5:35 p.m.

Shortly after the incident with Captain Brad Koch, a group of officers on bicycles made an arrest outside the courthouse. CMPD has not confirmed if the arrest was connected to the scuffle.

5:10 p.m.

A protest event, Black Lives Matter to Public Defenders, takes place outside of the Mecklenburg County courthouse. In that same area, CMPD says a protester assaulted CMPD Captain Brad Koch, and a scuffle ensued.