Police investigating after 'hateful' language found during Juneteenth celebrations last month in Davidson

Officials said the "hateful" language was removed from the building shortly after it was reported to the police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Davidson Police Department is investigating two acts of vandalism that happened during its annual Juneteenth celebrations last month.

Officials said the "hateful" language was removed from the building shortly after it was reported to the police.

"These atrocious behaviors are not reflective of our town," the Town of Davidson said in a news release. "Davidson is a community which embraces diversity, equality, and inclusion. The racial epithets are divisive, hurtful, and particularly impact the Black community raising a strong emotional response."

“The police department is part of the community, and the officers understand the impact this language has on the residents of Davidson, but specifically the Black residents," Chief Kim Davidson said. "As the police chief, it is my job to ensure you live in a safe and secure community and are respected.”

The Davidson Police Department is still looking to identify the individual or individuals responsible for this act. The Davidson Police Department seeks the community’s assistance with their investigation. If a community member saw anything out of the ordinary in the late evening or early morning hours of Saturday June 17 or Monday June 19 in the vicinity of Davidson Gateway Drive and Gateway Crossing Court please contact the lead investigator Detective Corporal AJ Heitmann by dialing 911 or calling 704-892-5131.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts