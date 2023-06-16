Roads close this weekend due to Juneteenth celebrations

Learn what roads are closed due to the Juneteenth celebrations taking place in Charlotte this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is prepping for a celebration-filled weekend in honor of Juneteenth. With some events beginning today, roads have started to be closed for this coming weekend.

Learn more about the different Juneteenth celebration events taking place this weekend!

Starting Friday, June 16 at 9 a.m. to Saturday, June 17 at 11:30 p.m.

Levine Avenue of the Arts will be closed from Church Street to Tryon Street.

Saturday, June 17 from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Senior Drive will be closed between Dr. Webber Avenue and LaSalle Street.

Southwest Boulevard will be closed from Senior Drive and Quentin Street.

Saturday, June 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A portion of Thomas Street near the House of Africa will be closed.

Sunday, June 18 at 6 a.m. until Monday, June 19 at 11:30 p.m.

Commonwealth Avenue between Pecan Avenue and The Plaza will be closed.