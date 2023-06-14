Celebrating Juneteenth this weekend in and around Charlotte

With Juneteenth coming up on Monday, celebrations are being held all weekend long centered around Black art, music and community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Celebrations and festivities are being held throughout Charlotte in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday coming up on Monday. Learn what's happening this weekend so you can celebrate to the fullest!

Durag Festival

Starting on June 18, this week-long event at Camp North End will be celebrating Black art, fashion and music. Some of the events offered are free (such as the durag market and art exhibition), and tickets for full access to the festival range from $40-$115. You can find more information on the events and purchase tickets here.

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas

Taking place in Plaza Midwood, this celebration will consist of numerous events being held starting with a youth culture camp at 9 a.m. on June 15 and ending with a closing ceremony at 9 p.m. on June 18. On Saturday, June 17 there will be a parade, street festival, fashion show and more on June 17 from 12-10 p.m. You can find more details on the weekend’s events here.

Friday, June 16

Juneteenth Celebration

Indian Trail is celebrating Juneteenth with arts, dance, music and more from 6-9 p.m. in Crossing Paths Park. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Juneteenth Festival in Centennial Park

Bessemer City is hosting its fifth annual Juneteenth Festival from 6-10 p.m. in Centennial Park. The event includes live music, dancing, as well as food and activities for children.

Saturday, June 17

North Carolina Juneteenth Unity Festival

This family-friendly free event will feature crafts, culture, performances, information and more from 100 black-owned companies. It is taking place from 1-5 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. You can learn more about the event and register here.

Juneteenth Cookout and Spades Tournament

Southern Hospitality Group is hosting an event at Victoria Yards Uptown that will have free live music and entertainment, along with food and merchant vendors from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. For those interested, there will also be a spades tournament with a $50 entry fee per pair from 4-10 p.m. Tickets to participate in the tournament can be purchased here.

Belmont Juneteenth Celebration

Stowe Park in Historic Downtown Belmont will be holding a celebration with music, art and culture from 2-9:30 p.m. There will also be a finale concert from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Fresh 2 Death: It’s Giving Ballroom

This year’s installation at the Gantt Center is centered around ballroom culture. Events are being held throughout the day, starting with a drag brunch at 11 a.m. and hosting a range of vendors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is free general admission, and individual event tickets can be purchased or there is a package that includes the entire day’s events. You can learn more details and purchase tickets here.

There will also be free entry to the Gantt Center exhibitions and more on Monday from noon to 6 p.m. in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

Ivy Hall Juneteenth Jazz Festival