Shelby, N.C. -- Opening statements and witness testimonies began Wednesday morning in the high-profile murder trial involving 3-year-old Jordyn Dumont.

Prosecutors said she was killed by her mother's boyfriend, William McCullen, back in August of 2016.

He's now charged with first-degree murder.

During the state's opening statement, assistant District Attorney Megan Rhoden revealed they plan to present evidence showing McCullen confessing to a detective about "...what he did to Jordyn and what he had done with her body afterwards."

"You're going to listen as [the medical examiner] describes the massive internal injuries that caused her death; the internal injuries that were inflicted at the hands of that man," Rhoden said as she pointed to McCullen.

Defense attorney Brent Ratchford told jurors in his opening statement he intends to show what happened in Jordyn's death doesn't constitute the legal definition of first-degree murder.

"The State of North Carolina is going to ask you to believe that this is cold-blooded, premeditated, thought about it, meant to do it murder," Ratchford said. "But it's not."

The state spent the rest of the day calling witnesses to give testimony on the case.

The jury first heard from the Gaston County police officer who discovered Jordyn's body.

Prosecutors presented graphic video and images of the moment when police found Jordyn's body.

The state also called to the stand other officers, detectives and crime scene investigators.

Prosecutors expect to call more witnesses through Thursday and possibly into Friday.

