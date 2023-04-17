'Justice will be served,' Shanquella Robinson's dad speaks out about her investigation

Bernard Robinson met with the media on Monday to discuss the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death in October 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been nearly six months since Shanquella Robinson died while on vacation in Mexico but her family is still searching for answers and seeking justice.

Bernard Robinson, Shanquella Robinson's dad spoke about her death investigation on Monday at the Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens where Shanquella is buried.

The father expressed his frustration at the people that caused Shanqeulla's death, autopsy records, and even at himself for not learning more about the group she traveled with to Mexico. Despite his frustrations, though, Bernard is confident those responsible will be held accountable.

"Justice will be served," said Bernard Robinson. "They brutally beat her. She didn't agree to fight whatsoever."

Bernard Robinson is disappointed that the people involved in Shanquella's death have yet to come forth and claim responsibility.

"Their life is still moving along, you know, walking around here like they enjoy life," said Bernard Robinson. "But this father right here is struggling each and every day."

Shanquella Robinson traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a group of six people for vacation in late October 2022. According to a police report, a doctor was called to assist Shanquella Robinson on Saturday, Oct. 29 around 2 p.m.

The group of people with Shanquella Robinson told the doctor she had been excessively drinking. The doctor checked on Shanquella Robinson and insisted on taking her to the hospital, but the people she was with refused.

Shanquella Robinson started having convulsions around 4 p.m. at which point an ambulance was finally called. Despite numerous attempts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at 5:57 p.m., according to the police report.

While this is the narrative that appears in the police report about the incident, Shanquella Robinson's death certificate says she died 15 minutes after suffering a severe spinal cord injury and a broken neck.