x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Juvenile injured in Salisbury shooting, police investigating

The shooting took place on Messner Street in Salisbury early Sunday morning.

More Videos

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 416 Messner Street on Sunday around 1:48 a.m. When police arrived, they found a juvenile with gunshot injuries. 

The child was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment on their injuries.

Around 2 a.m., a 20-year-old man arrived at a hospital for a gunshot wound as well. Police determined this man was at the scene of the shooting on Messner Street.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

RELATED: South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, investigators say

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Salisbury police at (704) 638-5333.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

RELATED: Pitbulls rescued after Georgia man abused them, deputies say

PODCASTS FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Before You Leave, Check This Out