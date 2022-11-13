Juvenile injured in Salisbury shooting, police investigating

The shooting took place on Messner Street in Salisbury early Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 416 Messner Street on Sunday around 1:48 a.m. When police arrived, they found a juvenile with gunshot injuries.

The child was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment on their injuries.

Around 2 a.m., a 20-year-old man arrived at a hospital for a gunshot wound as well. Police determined this man was at the scene of the shooting on Messner Street.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Salisbury police at (704) 638-5333.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts