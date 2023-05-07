Shooting near Mallard Creek Park leaves juvenile injured

Medic says they transported one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured on Sunday.

The shooting happened around Johnston Oehler Road near Mallard Creek Park on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD says a large crowd was gathered at Mallard Creek Park just before the shooting, where a juvenile was reported to have been shot.

Medic says the person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No further details are available at this time. Police have not listed any suspects or identified the victim.

This case remains under investigation by CMPD.

MORE FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts