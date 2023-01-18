Juvenile shot while attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte, police say

An intervening person shot into a vehicle that a juvenile was attempting to steal, CMPD said on Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bullet grazed a juvenile on Wednesday after they were attempting to steal a vehicle, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened on Southwold Drive near Nations Ford Road on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say a juvenile was attempting to steal a car in the area when a citizen intervened and shot into the vehicle. The juvenile was grazed by the shot and treated by Medic for non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD has not released any charges in the incident. This case remains under investigation by CMPD. Any further information will be released when it is available.

