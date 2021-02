Kaleb Skylar Harriott had been reported missing Thursday.

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Deputies in South Carolina say a missing 12-year-old boy has been found safe.

Officers said Friday night that 12-year-old Kaleb Skylar Harriott of Beaufort County was located. He was returned to his home "unharmed" deputies said. Deputies did not give further details on his discovery.

He was reported as having run away from home near the Burton area around 10:30 Thursday night. Harriott’s family and the Sheriff's Office had said they were concerned for his well-being.