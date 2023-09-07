Kannapolis firefighter dies off-duty, remembered for his service

The Kannapolis fire chief said the city will grieve Goodman and remember his years of dedicated service.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their coworkers.

Matt Goodman died while off-duty on Saturday morning, Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff announced on Sunday. Goodman's cause of death was not released.

Winecoff said that Goodman was assigned to a station in the Royal Oaks community of Kannapolis and noted he was affiliated with other volunteer departments in Iredell County.

Winecoff said the city will grieve Goodman and remember his years of dedicated service.