Kannapolis National Night Out event canceled

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, and low vaccination rates in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties, this event is canceled.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The city of Kannapolis was set to have its annual National Night Out on October 5 to celebrate with free food, live music, children's games, and much more. However, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and low vaccination rates in Rowan and Cabarrus counties, the event has been canceled.

"National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. The goal of National Night Out is to have police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe and caring places to live." a statement released by the City of Kannapolis said.

"Rowan County still has one of the highest test positivity rates in the state," according to the Rowan County webpage on COVID-19 data. The county has a positivity rate of 20%.

"Rowan County Public Health cannot emphasize to you enough about the importance of getting tested if you have any symptoms or if you have come in contact with someone that is COVID positive," the webpage explains.

Rowan County has seen a total of 23,973 cases and 364 deaths.

Cabarrus County has recorded 29,685 cases of COVID-19 with 292 deaths. Most recently, it saw a positivity rate of 12.6%.

