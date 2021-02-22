Kannapolis Police searching for missing 14-year-old

Police detectives said they were able to make telephone contact with Boland shortly after her parents reported her missing but she refused to come home.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is looking for missing 14-year-old Trenity Boland.

Police say Boland is 5’3” and weighs about 115 pounds. The teen was last seen by her adoptive parents in late January, police report.

Police detectives said they were able to make telephone contact with Boland shortly after her parents reported her missing but she refused to come home.

Police believe she is in the Charlotte/Mecklenburg County area.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. You can also submit a tip to Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers online at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/ or by calling 704-932-7436.