Kannapolis preparing for future growth with updated development ordinance

City leaders said the unified development ordinance lays down the groundwork for the future.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — As the Charlotte metro area continues to boom, the city of Kannapolis now has a way to streamline new development, by adopting an updated comprehensive plan, effective July 1.

City leaders said the purpose of adopting the unified development ordinance (UDO) lays down the groundwork for the future. It is to be a uniform method for all developers to promote growth while meeting the desires of the community.

“The beauty of the ordinance is actually encouraging that you’ll have a lot of open space there,” Kannapolis director of planning Richard Smith said.

Smith said that includes tree preservation and plenty of green space.

Smith also said that much of the city’s growth is attributed to young families. He said their desires in a sustainable city with pedestrian-friendly plans are represented in the UDO, while also allowing zoning for more mix use space.

“You’re going to see more density occurring," Smith said. "Kannapolis is becoming more urbanized so you’re going to see smaller lots.”

Accessory dwelling is also addressed in the new ordinance. This covers extra buildings or dwellings built on the homeowner’s property.

“Those were discouraged," Smith said. "These days, they’re encouraged because a lot of folks want their parents to live in the back or build another dwelling in the back and rent it out. They can do that now.”

While residents and developers are welcome to visit City Hall to apply for a permit, you can also obtain a permit from the Department of Planning.

