Kannapolis goes bananas for Savannah Bananas

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Savannah Bananas, a baseball team known for its incredible fan experience and witty dance moves on social media, spent the last two nights in Kannapolis.

Thousands of people flocked to the city and Kannapolis businesses felt the impact, telling WCNC Charlotte it's been, well, bananas.

The idea for the Savannah Bananas started down the road in Gastonia with a dream from owner Jesse Cole and quickly gained traction on social media for their over-the-top fan experience. The Bananas have fostered something for everyone.

"When I found out they were coming, I said that we had to be here," Anna Smith, a fan, said. "I love the umpire, the umpire is my favorite, he working -- he can twerk.”

Other fans said they loved the planned skits done throughout the game and the stadium-wide choreography.

People from all over the country showed up. Smith and her friends made the drive from Winston-Salem. Others told WCNC Charlotte they flew in from Ohio and even Canada to watch the Bananas.

Alex “Ziggy” Ziegler with the Bananas said the last two nights of sold-out games have just been the cherry on top.

“This crowd is electric, it’s awesome," he said. "They are so loud.”

Businesses in the area told WCNC Charlotte they were busy as a result.

“Last night was great," Jessica Kepley, a server at Chophouse 101, said.

Kepley said the turnout has been more than any other game at the ballpark.

"It was like a Saturday night," Kepley said. "People coming from all over to Kannapolis. It is bananas.”

It was two nights of jaw-dropping moments, some never thought they'd see besides on their phone.

For the Bananas, this is not the last stop in North Carolina on their tour. The team will be in Durham on July 14 and 15. Those games are sold out.