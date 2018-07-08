CORNELIUS, N.C. — Even if you can't make it to any of the dozens of events happening across the area, you can still participate at home.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police leaders are encouraging everyone to leave their porch light on from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday night as a symbol of promoting safety. National Night Out is a designated day for local police departments to interact with their communities in an effort to build strong, trusting relationships.

"Everyone coming together to see the police department, to meet the police officers, the people that will be responding to their calls," said Davidson PD Det. Vernon Siders.

Davidson's event is returning to Roosevelt Wilson Park this year.

"It's important that the children see everybody working together, no matter what color or nationality," said Det. Siders.

In Cornelius, officers will highlight boater safety. Cornelius Police will have their boat on display and will offer tours to children and pass along boating safety tips, like making sure to wear a life jacket when you're in the water.

RELATED: Salisbury kicks off National Night Out a few days early

Huntersville Police expect anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people to participate in activities at three different places across town.

"We'll have the SWAT vehicle out there and some SWAT officers," said Officer Ronald Bononno. "And you get a chance to see all of the equipment you see on TV and some people may take a step back and get scared. When you see the guy underneath their uniform, it can be changing, especially for the kids."

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC