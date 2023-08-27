'Keeping Shanquella Robinson's legacy alive' | SBR Helping Hands kicks off with empowerment brunch

The women behind the group said they are determined to keep Shanquella's legacy alive and push initiatives she was passionate about.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people came together to honor the life of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico while on vacation with friends in October 2022.

Loved ones are turning this tragedy into purpose. An empowerment brunch was hosted by SBR Helping Hands, a nonprofit named after Robinson. The women behind the group, which includes Shanquella’s sister Quilla Long, said they are determined to keep Shanquella's legacy alive and push initiatives she was passionate about.

“With this we [definitely] want to keep her name alive,” Keairra Grier, chief marketing officer of SBR Helping Hands, said.

Shanquella’s story touched the hearts of many – many who marched and wrote letters demanding justice for her. SBR Helping Hands said this organization is their way to give back.

“The story was just devastating. I'm a mom and there are so many unanswered questions that need to be answered… so why not come and support,” said Caila Jerigan, a guest.

“We are going to focus on bullying,” said Grier. “We are going to focus on mental health, and we are going to give out scholarships. Just different ways to give back to the community.”

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams, National Civil Rights Activist Tamika Mallory, and the family’s Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson (not related to the family) all took the stage.

“I'm just really excited to hear the activist speak and also the attorney just to see where the case is heading and if they have any new information,” Bittle, a guest.

Attorney Robinson said the fight for justice does not stop and their legal team is pushing for the U.S. government to uphold the arrest warrant and extradition filed by Mexican authorities.

“Extradition is an extremely political process, and we are grinding through that process through that bureaucracy every day on her behalf,” said Robinson.

In the meantime, SBR Helping Hands works to uplift others in the name of the late Shanquella Robinson.