Kentucky doctor at forefront of COVID-19 battle dies four months after testing positive for the virus

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen first announced she tested positive for the virus on May 13. She worked at Med Health Center in Bowling Green, Ky.

A family and the Kentucky medical community are mourning the loss of a doctor who was on the frontline of trying to help the state defeat COVID-19.

Friday, the staff at Med Center Health, in Bowling Green, announced that Dr. Rebecca Shadowen lost her battle to the virus. Dr. Shadowen first announced she tested positive for the virus on May 13.

Dr. Shadowen was also a specialist in Infectious Diseases and Healthcare Epidemiology and a leader with the Bowling Green-Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup, the health center said.

Connie Smith, President and CEO of Med Center Health released this statement about Dr. Shadowen's death:

“We are grieving the loss of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen. There are really no words to describe the pain felt by her family, physician colleagues and Med Center Health teammates. Dr. Shadowen will forever be remembered as a nationally recognized expert who provided the very best care for our patients and community. She was a dear friend to many.”

According to the healthcare center, Dr. Shadowen joined the medical staff at The Medical Center at Bowling Green in 1989. She had been a physician leader in the region, across the Commonwealth of Kentucky and nationally for more than 30 years, they said.

The staff at Med Center Health is asking Kentuckians and others to join them in keeping Dr. Shadowen's family in your thoughts and prayers.

Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear tweeted about Dr. Shadowen's passing.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, a front line hero who worked tirelessly to protect the lives of others. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and colleagues"