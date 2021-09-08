Dozens of students test positive for COVID-19 at Kershaw County Schools

The district said most of the positive tests came from exposures made before class began.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kershaw County Schools has more than 90 student and staff that have tested positive with almost 260 students being quarantined.

The district released their first numbers on their online dashboard Monday.

The district reported they have 76 students who've tested positive and 19 staff as well. That's led 261 students to be quarantined and 8 staff to be too. Those numbers have continued to fluctuate throughout the day.

Kershaw County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said most of those infections were brought into the school from people who got sick before coming to class.

The district has just over 11,000 students and 1,600 staff, so the positive cases represent only about 1 percent of the district.

If a student tests positive, they will go home and quarantine. Teachers who test positive will go home and might have the option to have teach virtual or a substitute might temporarily take over their class.

Students who show signs and symptoms during the school day will be placed in an isolation room for the day and not return back to school until students are healthy, according to Dr. Robbins.

Kershaw County resumed classes last Thursday, August 5, becoming the first district in the Midlands to resume classes this fall. Most other districts in the region go back to school next week.

Blaney Elementary had the most cases, with 11 positive students and 43 quarantined students. There were also 2 positive staff members and one who was quarantining.

Camden Middle had the next highest number of quarantined students with 40, and with 6 students testing positive.

Lugoff-Elgin High tied with Blaney for the most positive students, with 11, but had far less quarantined students (25). They had 2 positive staff as well.

Here's a look at how all of the schools in the district are doing as of 12:34pm on Monday:

Blaney Elementary:

Positive Students: 11

Quarantined Students: 43

Positive Staff: 3

Quarantined Staff: 1

Camden Elementary:

Positive Students: 6

Quarantined Students: 9

Positive Staff: 1

Quarantined Staff: 0

Camden High:

Positive Students: 9

Quarantined Students: 17

Positive Staff: 0

Quarantined Staff: 0

Camden Middle:

Positive Students: 7

Quarantined Students: 40

Positive Staff: 1

Quarantined Staff: 0

Continuous Learning Center:

Positive Students: 0

Quarantined Students: 0

Positive Staff: 0

Quarantined Staff: 0

District Office:

Positive Students: 0

Quarantined Students: 0

Positive Staff: 2

Quarantined Staff: 3

Doby's Mill Elementary:

Positive Students: 0

Quarantined Students: 15

Positive Staff: 1

Quarantined Staff: 0

Jackson Elementary:

Positive Students: 4

Quarantined Students: 9

Positive Staff: 0

Quarantined Staff: 0

Lugoff Elementary:

Positive Students: 5

Quarantined Students: 26

Positive Staff: 0

Quarantined Staff: 0

Lugoff-Elgin High:

Positive Students: 11

Quarantined Students: 25

Positive Staff: 2

Quarantined Staff: 0

Lugoff-Elgin Middle School:

Positive Students: 1

Quarantined Students: 12

Positive Staff: 2

Quarantined Staff: 0

Midway Elementary:

Positive Students: 3

Quarantined Students: 2

Positive Staff: 0